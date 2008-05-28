Lorne Lanning Says, Yes, There's A New Oddworld Game In Development

Oh. Turns out my urge to exercise caution last week was completely unnecessary. Oddworld Inhabitants boss Lorne Lanning has confirmed that, yes, a new Oddworld game is in development, and yes, Jeff Braun is working on it. Lanning had nothing else to add, not even a working title, so your imagination's going to need to fill in the gaps on its own.
HORRAY! We loves Oddworld and it'll be nice to see it back on our consoles! Hopefully this one won't give Lorne too many grey hairs