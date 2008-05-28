Lorne Lanning Says, Yes, There's A New Oddworld Game In Development

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Oh. Turns out my urge to exercise caution last week was completely unnecessary. Oddworld Inhabitants boss Lorne Lanning has confirmed that, yes, a new Oddworld game is in development, and yes, Jeff Braun is working on it. Lanning had nothing else to add, not even a working title, so your imagination's going to need to fill in the gaps on its own.

Lanning confirms new Oddworld title [Gamesindustry.biz]

  • Babs Guest

    HORRAY! We loves Oddworld and it'll be nice to see it back on our consoles! Hopefully this one won't give Lorne too many grey hairs

