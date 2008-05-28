Lorne Lanning Says, Yes, There's A New Oddworld Game In Development

Oh. Turns out my urge to exercise caution last week was completely unnecessary. Oddworld Inhabitants boss Lorne Lanning has confirmed that, yes, a new Oddworld game is in development, and yes, Jeff Braun is working on it. Lanning had nothing else to add, not even a working title, so your imagination's going to need to fill in the gaps on its own.

Lanning confirms new Oddworld title [Gamesindustry.biz]