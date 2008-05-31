LucasArts Breaks Ground On New Fracture Website

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

LucasArts and Day 1 Studios is getting ready to release their terraforming shooter Fracture this fall, and they're rolled out the newly updated website for the game to help get the hype train started right! Along with the standard videos, screenshots, and developer blogs, the site is launching a brand new community-oriented Wiki site that will allow fans to interact and access exclusive content meant just for those who care enough to hang about and their friends in the gaming press.

You can visit the newly updated site at http://www.fracturegame.com, and be sure to tune into GameTrailers TV tonight on Spike for the premiere of the new Fracture trailer. Hype machine away!

LucasArts Launches Newly Updated Fracture™ Website; Prepares Fall Release

"Groundbreaking" Action Game Web Site Features Development Blog, Community Forums, Gameplay Videos, Screenshots and Much More

Fracture Exclusive Trailer Premiers on Gametrailers TV Friday, May 30th at 10:00pm PT/1:00am ET

LucasArts and development partner Day 1 Studios today announced the redesign and relaunch of the Fracture™ Web site. The newly enhanced site will allow fans of LucasArts' newest franchise to explore, interact and immerse themselves in the world of Fracture like never before. Development blogs, podcasts, contests as well as a plethora of videos, screenshots, story details and other background information are now just a click away at http://www.fracturegame.com. Fracture is slated for release in October 2008.

To complement the newly updated Fracture website, LucasArts will also offer gamers the opportunity to immerse themselves in a special community-oriented Wiki site. The site will give gamers the chance to interact with other fans of Fracture, watch exclusive videos, and gain access to in-depth information about the exciting features to be found in the game. Discuss Fracture and interact with other fans at http://community.fracturegame.com.

Fracture takes place in the year 2161. A series of ecological and seismological disasters have radically altered the planet's landscape, and a classic ideological clash between the genetically altered Pacificans and the cybernetically enhanced Atlantic Alliance has brought the world to the brink of war. Players find themselves right in the middle of the genetic vs. cybernetic conflict as Jet Brody, a highly trained weapons expert fighting for the Alliance.

Fracture features truly next-generation gameplay with the use of "groundbreaking" terrain deformation engine technology. Players are able to literally reshape the battlefield as they see fit using advanced, futuristic weaponry that provides unprecedented power, freedom and control. Use Tectonic Grenades to jolt the ground skywards to access otherwise unreachable areas; take out hidden enemies with strategic use of the Torpedo Gun; or, blast out a crater to provide cover with the Entrencher during particularly intense encounters.

Fracture will be available October 2008 for Xbox 360™ and PLAYSTATION®3. More information about the game can be found at the official Fracture site, www.fracturegame.com.

