LucasArts Breaks Ground On New Fracture Website

LucasArts and Day 1 Studios is getting ready to release their terraforming shooter Fracture this fall, and they're rolled out the newly updated website for the game to help get the hype train started right! Along with the standard videos, screenshots, and developer blogs, the site is launching a brand new community-oriented Wiki site that will allow fans to interact and access exclusive content meant just for those who care enough to hang about and their friends in the gaming press.

You can visit the newly updated site at http://www.fracturegame.com, and be sure to tune into GameTrailers TV tonight on Spike for the premiere of the new Fracture trailer. Hype machine away!