Lucky Star Used For Prostitution Advert

Manga Lucky Star is pretty popular in Japan! The manga's characters play video games, and Lucky Star itself has already gotten a couple of DS games as well as a PlayStation 2 visual novel. Nerds love Lucky Star. Probably why the owner of this Osaka "delivery health" shop (think outcall call girl business) decided to use characters Kagami and Miyuki. Also, Kagami is a fan of shooting games — as in video game shooting games. Ah, nevermind.
俺の嫁がデリヘルwwwwww [Izakaya Ichiban]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink