Lush New Motorstorm 2 Screens Emerge

The UK's PSW Magazine has a slew of gorgeous new screenshots of the highly anticipated follow-up to last year's PlayStation 3 racer Motorstorm, which show off just how far the developers have come since those first stumbling steps on the PS3. The new island local looks suitably tropical, the characters have a great deal more character, and overall the environments look like they'd be a joy to tear up. Hit up the link for the full gallery.
New Motorstorm 2 screens [CVG]
The UK's PSW Magazine has a slew of gorgeous new screenshots of the highly anticipated follow-up to last year's PlayStation 3 racer Motorstorm, which show off just how far the developers have come since those first stumbling steps on the PS3. The new island local looks suitably tropical, the characters have a great deal more character, and overall the environments look like they'd be a joy to tear up. Hit up the link for the full gallery.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink