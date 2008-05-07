The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Lush New Motorstorm 2 Screens Emerge

The UK's PSW Magazine has a slew of gorgeous new screenshots of the highly anticipated follow-up to last year's PlayStation 3 racer Motorstorm, which show off just how far the developers have come since those first stumbling steps on the PS3. The new island local looks suitably tropical, the characters have a great deal more character, and overall the environments look like they'd be a joy to tear up. Hit up the link for the full gallery.
New Motorstorm 2 screens [CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles