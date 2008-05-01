MADD Demands AO Rating for GTA IV

Mothers Against Drunk Drivers released a statement today saying that they demand the Entertainment Software Ratings Board reclassify Grand Theft Auto IV as an Adults Only game because it includes a mission in which "players have to drive drunk."

Each year nearly 13,500 people die in drunk driving crashes and another half a million are injured in alcohol-related traffic crashes. This is why MADD is extremely disappointed by the decision of the manufacturers of the game Grand Theft Auto IV to include a game module where players have to drive drunk. Drunk driving is not a game and it is not a joke. Drunk driving is a choice, a violent crime and it is also 100 percent preventable. MADD is calling on the Entertainment Software Ratings Board to reclassify Grand Theft Auto IV as an Adults Only game, a step up from the current rating of Mature and for the manufacturer to consider a stop in distribution - if not out of responsibility to society then out of respect for the millions of victims/survivors of drunk driving.

While there is a mission that involves going out drinking and ends with a player intoxicated, it doesn't require the player to drive and in fact on at least one play through suggests that the player isn't in any condition to drive drunk and should take one of the readily available Taxis instead. If a player decides to drive anyway they learn how hard and dangerous it is to drive while intoxicated.

I've contacted the organisation to point this out to them and seek a comment, but have not heard back. I'll make sure to update this post if and when we do.