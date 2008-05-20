Madden 09 Does... Mulligans?!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

If you thought holographic interfaces were the most exciting addition to Madden NFL 09, think again. In what's sure to be a controversial feature add, EA Sports will be bringing do-overs to its venerable footballer. Don't like how a play went down? Rewind it! Sun in your eyes? Analogue stick too sticky? Rewind it! Branded as the "EA Sports Rewind"—leaving it open as a new feature for all EA Sports games—the mulligan concept is optional and offline only.

We think it's actually a neat little feature, if only for its strategic shutting down of big plays (and big flubs) and allowing for scores to be settled over and over again. Personally, I think EA should add it to the online mode. Oh, wait. There's Madden NFL 2010 to consider. Maybe next year!

Do Over! Madden Mondays Week 6: EA SPORTS REWIND [GameStop Blog]

    Race Driver:Grid also uses the do-over feature, allowing you to restart the action after watching a replay from any point within the 5 second or so replay length. You get a limited number of these per race, depending on difficulty. (based on the demo)

