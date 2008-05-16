MADWORLD Trailer Is Mad Bloody, Mad Cool

Hello, this is Platinum Games' MADWORLD trailer. It's here to kick your teeth in. The monochrome and crimson Wii game flips its nose at every pre-concieved notion most people have about the Nintendo console. Casual, this ain't.
Hit the jump for a low quality embedded version and a high quality version on Platinum Games' Facebook page.
Clip here [Facebook]
