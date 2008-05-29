Magical Segata Sanshiro Mullet Makes Rambo Return

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Forget the Sega Rambo arcade game for a moment, look at that mullet! Look!! That business-in-the-front party-in-the-back belongs to none over than Hiroshi Fujiioka, the Sega Saturn's human mascot Segata Sanshiro. In the late 1990s, that character went around telling people to play the Sega Saturn — and had a truly amazing theme song. A Rambo arcade game makes this press conference cool. That mullet makes it even cooler. But that mullet belonging to Segata Sanshiro? Jeez, that pretty much seals this as the press event of 2008, hands down. Oh, that lady with him is Maomi Yuuki.

rambo10.jpgrambo09.jpgrambo06.jpgrambo05.jpg

Rambo Game [Game Watch Impress]

