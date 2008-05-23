Make Dragon Balls, Win Dragon Ball Z Burst Limit

Contest time! We are giving away TK. Sooooooooooooooo... Here's the contest: Make a Dragon Ball. The best damn Dragon Ball you can! It cannot be drawn or virtual — it must be an actual three dimension Dragon Balls. Now! If you don't know what Dragon Balls look like, you can click here. While the Dragon Balls you make should look like actual Dragon Balls, feel free to get creative with what you use to make them. The contest wraps up late next month. The finalists will win either the PS3 version or Xbox 360 version of Dragon Ball Z Burst Limit. Be sure to send entries to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom and include a Kotaku sign. GOOD LUCK!!

Dragon Ball Z Burst Limit [Official Site]