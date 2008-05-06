Make Your Own Damn Ben 10 Game

Worried about what D3 Publisher has in store for their upcoming Ben 10: Alien Force game, based off of the relaunch of the hit Cartoon Network series? Well then head over to the Ben 10: Alien Force game creator and make your own damn video game. Launched today at Cartoon Network's website, the flash game allows players to creator and share their own action adventure game creations with the community, where they will be weighed, measured, and assigned a rating based on how awesome they are or aren't. They've already got several entries ready for you to test out, or dig right in and create your own. It's a bit limited of course, but it is also completely free, so it balances out. Head over to CartoonNetwork.com to check it out!

Cartoon Network Launches New Build-Your-Own Ben 10: Alien Force Game on CartoonNetwork.com

New Ben 10: Alien Force Game Creator and Current Record-Holding Ben 10 Digital Offerings Build Excitement for Newly Revamped Series of Hit Animated Show

ATLANTA—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Cartoon Network New Media today launched Ben 10 Alien Force: Game Creator, a new, free online game that merges the popular animated action franchise with user-generated content, marking the first game of its kind.

Beginning today, fans can access the tools and animations they need to build their own action-adventure game featuring the new series Ben 10: Alien Force, which premiered with record-breaking ratings April 18 on Cartoon Network. The game is based on the new Ben 10 series, which advances the plot five years into the future. The Ben 10: Alien Force Game Creator lets users easily build their own online games and share them with fans everywhere. Players choose their own hero from four of Ben's new aliens — Swampfire, Humongousaur, Jetray and Spidermonkey — each of which has unique powers and abilities that impact game play. Completed games can be shared with friends and sent to CartoonNetwork.com's game gallery for other fans to play and rate.

Ben 10 games are consistently among the most popular of the 190+ free games at CartoonNetwork.com. Most recently, the first game based on the new series, Ben 10 Alien Force: Forever Defence, smashed records on the site, scoring more than five million game plays in its debut week of March 10 - 16, 2008. The previous game-play record-holder for the site was also from Ben 10 with Ben 10: Savage Pursuit, which grabbed more than four million game plays its first week online in October of 2007.

"This year we will launch thousands of new games — or, rather, our audience will," said Paul Condolora, senior vice president, Digital for Turner's Animation, Young Adults and Kids Media Group. "Ben 10: Alien Force Game Creator gives kids the power and creative freedom to build and publish their own games and is a first step in our ambition to become the number one online destination where kids go to create, play and share games."

Ben 10 games currently dominate the top 10 most popular games at CartoonNetwork.com, holding five of the top ten spots, including Ben 10: Alien Force Forever Defence at No. 2; Ben 10: Alien Force Action Packs at No. 3; Ben 10: Battle Ready at No. 4 and Ben 10: Cannonbolt Pinball at No. 5.

Ben 10 characters are also part of Cartoon Network New Media's upcoming foray into the massively multiplayer online gaming market with Cartoon Network Universe: FusionFall. In addition, Ben 10 has invaded the mobile space with its title on Cartoon Network's games channel on Smashing Games for Verizon subscribers. Ring tones and wallpapers for mobile devices also are available at CartoonNetwork.com.

Ben 10 premiered on Cartoon Network in January 2006 and has consistently been the network's #1 show on Saturday mornings. Along with the new series, Ben 10 has also spawned a tremendously successful toy and video game line as well as two hit television movies. The live-action movie Ben 10: Race Against Time set record ratings for the network when over 13 million viewers watched during its 2007 Thanksgiving weekend premiere.

The newest Ben 10 series, Ben 10: Alien Force, premiered Friday, April 18, 2008 at 8 p.m. (ET, PT), and was the most-watched original series premiere in Cartoon Network history. The new series began the next chapter in the Ben 10 saga five years later, when 15-year-old Ben Tennyson chooses to once again put on the OMNITRIX. He discovers that it has reconfigured his DNA and can now transform him into 10 brand new aliens. Joined by his super-powered cousin Gwen Tennyson and his equally powerful former enemy Kevin Levin, Ben is on a mission to find his missing Grandpa Max. In order to save his Grandpa, Ben must defeat the evil DNAliens, a powerful alien race intent on destroying the galaxy, starting with planet Earth. Ben joins forces with other young heroes to save the galaxy and his Grandpa Max, while passing along his knowledge to a whole new generation.