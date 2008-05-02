Mario Kart Wii Holds Fast On Japanese Charts

Nintendo's justification for the Wii Wheel holds on to first place in the sales race this week, repeating the same Mario Kart Wii and Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G chart dominance we've seen two times previous. Sega's Valkyria Chronicles makes a strong debut in Japan for the PlayStation 3, but we'll see if it has any sales legs soon.

There were a baker's dozen of new software entries, including Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2 and Frontlines: Fuel of War, for the week of April 21 to 27. See how the Western games charted after the jump!

01. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 152,000 / 947,000

02. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 93,000 / 1,807,000

03. Valkyria Chronicles (PS3) - 77,000 / NEW

04. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS) - 56,000 / NEW

05. Summon Night (DS) - 38,000 / NEW

06. Wii Fit (Wii) - 37,000 / 1,934,000

07. Boura wa Kaseki Holder (DS) - 22,000 / 58,000

08. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS) - 20,000 / 477,000

09. DS Bimoji Training (DS) - 18,000 / 167,000

10. Musou Orochi: Maou Sairin (PS2) - 15,000 / 322,000

11. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2 (Xbox 360)

12. Naruto: Shinobi Retsuden II (DS)

13. Deca Sports (Wii)

14. Wii Sports (Wii)

15. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)

16. Vantage Master Portable (PSP)

17. Wii Play (Wii)

18. Mario Kart DS (DS)

19. Tantei Jinguuji Saburo DS: Keinai Kokoro (DS)

20. Yattaman DS: Bikkuridokkiri Daisakusen da Koron (DS)

21. Pro Baseball Spirits 5 (PS2)

22. SimCity DS 2: Kodaikara Mirai e Tsudzukumachi (DS)

23. H2O: Portraits In The Sand (PS2)

24. Prism Ark: Awake (PS2)

25. Star Ocean 2: Second Evolution (PSP)

26. Frontlines: Fuel of War (Xbox 360)

27. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 4 (Best Price) (DS)

28. Tottado! Yowiko no Mujintou Seikatsu (DS)

29. Edel Blume (PS2)

30. Crayon Shin-chan: Arashi o Yobu Cinema Land (DS)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]