Mario Tries Some New Ways of Dying

Boy I don't know about you, but when I shuffle off this mortal coil, I hope that I leap into the air waving my arms, and then plunge out of view as a merry oh-shit tune plays. With my loving family around my deathbed of course.

Mario's been dying that way for years, so, here's a video in which he tries on some new demises in search of a better good death. They missed Defender, where he explodes in a fireworks burst and burns white-hot thermite particles through anything on the screen. That would be funny. Certainly funnier than what happened between Luigi and the Koopas.

Deaths That Just Don't Work for Mario [YouTube]

