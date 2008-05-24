The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mass Effect PC Running On A Machine Better Than Yours


BioWare and EA are releasing the PC version of Mass Effect next week, and in preparation they've released a couple of clips of the mouse and keyboard version in action, with a scene of dramatic dialog before the jump and some good old-fashioned shooting people, places, and things tucked safely after the jump.

Just bear in mind that all PC trailers are created using the OverComputer, the mythical computer passed down by the gods that somehow manages to maintain system specs double of recommended settings no matter what game you install. All hail the OverComputer!

Comments

  • Karl Guest

    It doesn't look particularly amazing. Is this really running on a super PC?
    Or was that just you were unable to resist making a lame jab at PC gaming.

