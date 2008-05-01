Matt Damon Wanted Myst-Like Bourne Game

Today's special update isn't just a special update, it's a Matt Damon special update. Yesterday, we brought word that according to MTV Matt Damon had walked out of negotiations to appear in the Bourne game, believing it was too violent. Or something! MTV now brings word that Matt Damon never explicitly stated he was against the violence, but just seemed disinterested in the project. According to Damon:

I lobbied hard [with the video producers]to not make a first-person shooter game but to make it more like Myst, which was a great interesting puzzle you tried to solve — you know, to play with his amnesia or his memory... They weren't interested.

Apparently while filming the Bourne movies, nobody told Damon he wasn't starring in Memento. That's too bad.

Update: Matt Damon Didn't Speak [Multiplayer via Game|Life]