The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Meet Sony's New Phil Harrison

Phil Harrison was boss of SCE Worldwide Studios. We all loved Phil. But then Phil went and became Directeur Général Délégué at Infogrames, and nobody was boss of SCE Worldwide Studios. So Sony needed a replacement. That replacement is...Shuhei Yoshida! Come on down! Yoshida's current (well...former) job was as senior vice president of product development at SCEA, so this presumably won't be too big a stretch for the man. So, welcome to the big leagues, Shuhei. You may not be a strapping, bald giant with a taste for business casual, but I'm sure we'll find different reasons to love you soon enough.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles