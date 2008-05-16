Meet Sony's New Phil Harrison

Phil Harrison was boss of SCE Worldwide Studios. We all loved Phil. But then Phil went and became Directeur Général Délégué at Infogrames, and nobody was boss of SCE Worldwide Studios. So Sony needed a replacement. That replacement is...Shuhei Yoshida! Come on down! Yoshida's current (well...former) job was as senior vice president of product development at SCEA, so this presumably won't be too big a stretch for the man. So, welcome to the big leagues, Shuhei. You may not be a strapping, bald giant with a taste for business casual, but I'm sure we'll find different reasons to love you soon enough.