Mega64 Hit David Jaffe With The Hard-Hitting Questions

Witness Mega64 spread their comedic wings and take a shot at interviews. Interviews with people from the videogame industry, like David Jaffe. Interviews done by Marcus, a hand-puppet with the most delightful little Tom Tucker moustache. And yes, Marcus, if you can keep the remaining five episodes this charming, we'll certainly do our best to fucking care.
[Mega64]
