Men In Black Becomes First International BD-Live Title

PlayStation owners around the world were treated to a Blu-ray Disc Profile 2.0 update in firmware 2.20, which enabled the special features of BD-Live titles on the PlayStation 3, but outside of the U.S. that really didn't mean much...until now. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have found a way to make you buy Men in Black again as they announce the Will Smith / Tommy Lee Jones sci-fi classic (is it too early?) as the first BD-Live release for the international market.

"SPHE is delighted to bring BD-Live to International markets for the first time," stated Matt Brown, EVP, International, SPHE, "This follows a successful launch in the US in March and is just the start of the exciting possibilities that will soon be available on high definition Blu-ray Disc."

Interactive features include a BD-Live multiplayer interactive trivia game and exclusive downloadable theatrical previews. Finally, interactive trivia on Blu-ray. Hopefully they'll be kicking things up a notch with future interactive releases. Men in Black the You Might As Well Buy It Again On Blu-ray version will be out June 17th.