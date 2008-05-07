The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Men In Black Becomes First International BD-Live Title

PlayStation owners around the world were treated to a Blu-ray Disc Profile 2.0 update in firmware 2.20, which enabled the special features of BD-Live titles on the PlayStation 3, but outside of the U.S. that really didn't mean much...until now. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have found a way to make you buy Men in Black again as they announce the Will Smith / Tommy Lee Jones sci-fi classic (is it too early?) as the first BD-Live release for the international market.

"SPHE is delighted to bring BD-Live to International markets for the first time," stated Matt Brown, EVP, International, SPHE, "This follows a successful launch in the US in March and is just the start of the exciting possibilities that will soon be available on high definition Blu-ray Disc."

Interactive features include a BD-Live multiplayer interactive trivia game and exclusive downloadable theatrical previews. Finally, interactive trivia on Blu-ray. Hopefully they'll be kicking things up a notch with future interactive releases. Men in Black the You Might As Well Buy It Again On Blu-ray version will be out June 17th.

PlayStation Day '08 Men In Black To Be First Blu-ray Title With BD-Live For International Market

London, (06/05/08) - Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (SPHE) announced today that it will launch its first BD-Live enabled Blu-ray title outside the US market, with the release of Men In Black in selected international territories* beginning 16th June 2008.

This release follows the recent Blu-ray Disc Profile 2.0 software update for PLAYSTATION®3 (Version 2.20), which made the PS3™ the first Profile 2.0 Blu-ray player available on the market.

Blockbuster hit Men In Black will bring network connected features to international territories for the first time. These features include a BD-Live multi-player Interactive Trivia Game, as well as exclusive downloadable theatrical and home entertainment previews and a FAQ about BD-Live functionality.

Men in Black follows the exploits of agents Kay (Tommy Lee Jones) and Jay (Will Smith), members of a top-secret organisation established to monitor alien activity on Earth. The two MiB find themselves in the middle of the deadly plot by an intergalactic terrorist (Vincent D'Onofrio) who has arrived on Earth to assassinate two ambassadors from opposing galaxies.

"SPHE is delighted to bring BD-Live to International markets for the first time," stated Matt Brown, EVP, International, SPHE, "This follows a successful launch in the US in March and is just the start of the exciting possibilities that will soon be available on high definition Blu-ray Disc."

BD-Live allows consumers to experience a variety of network connected options. In addition to exclusive content, BD-Live titles can enable an exciting slate of next generation possibilities, such as ring tones/wallpaper downloads, peer to peer interactions, live events and gaming activities.

BD-Live titles are compatible with the latest Profile 2.0 BD players. These models also support Blu-ray's "Bonus View" picture-in-picture feature that was available on previous Profile 1.1 BD players.

# # #

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles