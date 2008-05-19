Metal Gear Retrospective: Part II



Gametrailers got up the second installment of its look at the Metal Gear franchise. This 20-minute clips picks up in 1995, eight years after the first Metal Gear, and five since the Japan-only release of Metal Gear: Solid Snake. Hideo Kojima has heard about this new "PlayStation" console and its capabilities, and sets to creating a sequel that will take full advantage of it ...

Metal Gear Retrospective — Part Two [Gametrailers. Here's Part One if you missed that.]