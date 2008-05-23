The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Metal Gear Solid 4 Box Says 4.6 GB Installation

Yes, Metal Gear Solid 4 is apparently joining the pre-installation club! The game will be added to the growing list of games (like GT5 Prologue, We Love Golf, Devil May Cry 4, Haze, GTA IV, etc) that require PS3 hard drive installation. According to the display copy MGS4 boxart, the game needs a 4.6 GB installation. So all you other installation games, be sure to give MGS4 a warm welcome!

MGS4 Installation [GameSpy Thanks, Leo!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles