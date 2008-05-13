That's what the title on Gamevideos says, in this, the fifth clip to spill out of the post-MGS4 wrap party in Tokyo today. This one's apparently the game's opening (not the epic, 10-12 min cinematic, obviously), which for anyone high on love of Kojima's militaristic ponderings but short on patience will be some pretty hot hotcakes about now. Nothing looks terribly spoilerrific, but hey, since some people can't whisper "MGS4" without it being tagged a spoiler, consider yourselves warned.
Metal Gear Solid 4 Intro Movie
