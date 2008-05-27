Metal Gear Solid 4's Neato Fake Ads



Here are a series of phony ads Konami showed before the Metal Gear Solid 4 press conference I went to earlier this month in Roppongi. They're pretty humorous viral type spots that knowingly refer to the game's PMCs. Probably cost Konami a fuckton of cash to produce. We doubt, though, they are going to be used to actually promote the game as they're a little too inside baseball for Joe Q. Public. Still, kinda neat that Kojima Productions had them made!

Five New MGS4 Ads [Dtoid]