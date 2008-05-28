The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Metal Gear Solid Books It To Store Shelves

We'd think Metal Gear Solid fans wouldn't be left wanting in the reading department, if anything, but for anyone thirsty for more Hideo Kojima inspired text, be aware that the novelisation of the PlayStation original hits your favourite book retailer today. Better late than never, eh? The Raymond Benson penned tome chronicles Solid Snake's mission on Shadow Moses Island across 336 pages of trusty old ink on paper. Totally graphics free! Kotaku reader Umbrae was nice enough to remind us of its brick and mortar appearance—thanks for the picture!—but for those interested in ordering online, Amazon's got it.

Metal Gear Solid (Paperback) [Amazon

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles