Metal Gear Solid Books It To Store Shelves

We'd think Metal Gear Solid fans wouldn't be left wanting in the reading department, if anything, but for anyone thirsty for more Hideo Kojima inspired text, be aware that the novelisation of the PlayStation original hits your favourite book retailer today. Better late than never, eh? The Raymond Benson penned tome chronicles Solid Snake's mission on Shadow Moses Island across 336 pages of trusty old ink on paper. Totally graphics free! Kotaku reader Umbrae was nice enough to remind us of its brick and mortar appearance—thanks for the picture!—but for those interested in ordering online, Amazon's got it.

