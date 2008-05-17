Metallic Rose DS Gets Superstar Launch

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

As is always the case, mere weeks after I pick up a new DS, Nintendo goes and releases a new colour. The metallic rose DS, originally sold as part of a holiday Nintendogs bundle, will be hitting stores later this month in stand-alone form, and Nintendo has recruited Ugly Betty star America Ferrera and American Idol-born country singer Carrie Underwood to appear in ads promoting the new shade. The commercials will begin airing on Monday, May 19th. Along with those two, Liv Tyler will also be appearing in commercials hawking the crimson and black variant.

Strong female role-models America and Carrie will surely inspire many young women to pick up one of Nintendo's handhelds, while the Liv Tyler ad will have men who are subconsciously attracted to Steven Tyler to the stores in droves.

