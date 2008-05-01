Michael Bay vs. Uwe Boll Round 2

To recap the pissing match: Director Uwe Boll called director Michael Bay a "fucking retard." Bay responded by saying Boll was a "sad being." Boll then stated Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg were signing the anti-Uwe internet petition on various assumed names. Your move, Bay:

Can we stop talking about this guy! I never even heard his name till last week when he made threats and rants. The guy is a fucking idiot, making threats to me, Clooney, Eli Roth, says he has a doctorate - but uses the word "retard" in his vocabulary, come on. When you look at his videos, what is interesting are the backgrounds. I guess his low rent offices, with 15 year old 3/4 machines, archaic computers, this is just some dumb chump trying to get some fame when he has none, so he has to make Youtube lame quality anger rants. Guy just want attention because he can't get any for the so called movies he makes. Nothing sadder when he had his screening in LA to an over half empty movie house.

He is a troubled soul — let's not waste time on talking about him please.