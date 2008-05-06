Microsoft Confirms XNA Zune CTP For May

Though Microsoft has not yet set a release date for XNA Zune games, the company confirmed that the first community technology preview is targeted for this month.
Earlier this year at GDC, we got to check out a little preview of what Zune XNA gaming might look like — check here for a refresher, and check here for what we've learned on how multiplayer might go down.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink