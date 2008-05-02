The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Microsoft Expects Big Xbox Live Surge From GTA IV

Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg expects GTA IV's launch to drive a big boost in Xbox Live memberships, he told Reuters today:

"The multiplayer in this game is so well implemented that I can't imagine anyone owning a copy without trying to play it on Xbox Live," said Aaron Greenberg, the director of product management for Xbox 360 and Xbox Live.

"GTA is unique because it appeals to such a large audience. It will likely be the best-selling game launched all year and we expect it will drive a lot of new members to Xbox Live."

Greenberg also told Reuters that GTA IV might even take the top Live spot. Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter estimates, though, that only about 40 percent of users play online — if you're one of those who routinely doesn't, will GTA IV be the game that finally sends you forth into that strange and wild country?

GTA 4 poised to dominate Xbox Live [Reuters]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles