Microsoft Expects Big Xbox Live Surge From GTA IV

Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg expects GTA IV's launch to drive a big boost in Xbox Live memberships, he told Reuters today:
"The multiplayer in this game is so well implemented that I can't imagine anyone owning a copy without trying to play it on Xbox Live," said Aaron Greenberg, the director of product management for Xbox 360 and Xbox Live.
"GTA is unique because it appeals to such a large audience. It will likely be the best-selling game launched all year and we expect it will drive a lot of new members to Xbox Live."
Greenberg also told Reuters that GTA IV might even take the top Live spot. Wedbush Morgan analyst Michael Pachter estimates, though, that only about 40 percent of users play online — if you're one of those who routinely doesn't, will GTA IV be the game that finally sends you forth into that strange and wild country?
