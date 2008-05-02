Microsoft Expects Big Xbox Live Surge From GTA IV

Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg expects GTA IV's launch to drive a big boost in Xbox Live memberships, he told Reuters today:

"The multiplayer in this game is so well implemented that I can't imagine anyone owning a copy without trying to play it on Xbox Live," said Aaron Greenberg, the director of product management for Xbox 360 and Xbox Live.

"GTA is unique because it appeals to such a large audience. It will likely be the best-selling game launched all year and we expect it will drive a lot of new members to Xbox Live."