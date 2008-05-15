Microsoft, Here is Your Number One Customer

Reader Matt writes:
Hi there! My name is Matt, gamertag: Velodyne. I am a 32 year old hardcore Xbox collector. I am married and have a very understanding wife who accepts my gaming addiction. I just wanted to share with you guys some pics of my Xbox 360 and Xbox collection. To date I currently own all of the North American Xbox 360 games (247 games) as well as all of the Xbox Live Arcade games (129). I also own 150 original Xbox games. Various accessories are also shown in the pictures. I am hooked on the Xbox platform and all of the achievements that can be had with owning the games for the platform. I try to play on average about 2-3 hours a night after juggling working as a full time home audio salesman, and looking after my 8 year old step daughter. My wife occasionally plays some of the puzzle games on the system and she can't wait for Ninja Gaiden to come out to watch me play. She loves the original! As a long time fan of your site, I thought you would like to see my collection as I am definitely an obsessed gamer
Obsessed wasn't the word we were thinking of. Anyhoo, hit the jump for a look at Matt's Sony TV. Sony TV? Oh, the irony, the irony!
www.storyofstuff.com
As impressive as that collection is and as much an Xbox 360 fan as I am, I do wonder about how much "stuff" people are collecting these days.
In no means do I mean to rain on the parade, however I would love for people to check out this short 20min film which outlines the cycle of "stuff" and the impact it has on us and the reason we think we need it so badly!
Just to clarify, I'm in no way affiliated or connected to this website. I only stumbled across it the other day and it made me question my continuing desire for more things. Seriously I don't know how I'm going to be able to hold off buying the 3G iPhone that's supposed to be coming out in Australia in June!
Anyway, 20min is nothing out of your day...and you may just be surprised what you didn't know! I was!
Regards, Kai.