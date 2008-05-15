Microsoft, Here is Your Number One Customer

Reader Matt writes:

Hi there! My name is Matt, gamertag: Velodyne. I am a 32 year old hardcore Xbox collector. I am married and have a very understanding wife who accepts my gaming addiction. I just wanted to share with you guys some pics of my Xbox 360 and Xbox collection. To date I currently own all of the North American Xbox 360 games (247 games) as well as all of the Xbox Live Arcade games (129). I also own 150 original Xbox games. Various accessories are also shown in the pictures. I am hooked on the Xbox platform and all of the achievements that can be had with owning the games for the platform. I try to play on average about 2-3 hours a night after juggling working as a full time home audio salesman, and looking after my 8 year old step daughter. My wife occasionally plays some of the puzzle games on the system and she can't wait for Ninja Gaiden to come out to watch me play. She loves the original! As a long time fan of your site, I thought you would like to see my collection as I am definitely an obsessed gamer