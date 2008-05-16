Microsoft On PS3 Getting Grand Theft Auto IV DLC

The Xbox 360 is getting exclusive Grand Theft Auto IV DLC. Sony's been playing coy, and there are rumours that the PS3 will see GTAIV DLC as well. How would that work with that US $50 million deal Microsoft and Rockstar struck? Is that even possible? Says Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg:

It's not possible as far as I'm aware, but that would be a good question to ask Rockstar. Rockstar and Xbox have only said there are exclusive episodes coming this fall to Xbox 360. I might put that up for a bit of wishful thinking on their [Sony's]end.

Sounds like a "sorta no" and a "go ask Rockstar."

Aaron Talks [Gamasutra]