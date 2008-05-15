The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Microsoft: Oops, We Forgot About The Wii In Worldwide Sales

Microsoft totally won the race to 10 million in the U.S. That's for damn sure. But worldwide? They're not exactly the leader in the "current-generation console" race, at least not if you include the Wii as a "current-generation console." They may have an impressive Xbox Live user base, but 19 million Xbox 360s sold does not a current gen leader make.

When contacted for clarification about the 360's numbers versus the Wii's—which stood at 24.5 million worldwide as of March 31, according to Nintendo financials—Microsoft reps told us that "Xbox 360 has the largest global install base of any current gen high definition gaming console." That emphasis? Mine. They also apologised for any confusion this may have caused.

Hey, it happens. Even I forget I have a Wii sometimes and it's right there, mere metres from my face.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles