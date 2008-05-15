Microsoft: Oops, We Forgot About The Wii In Worldwide Sales

Microsoft totally won the race to 10 million in the U.S. That's for damn sure. But worldwide? They're not exactly the leader in the "current-generation console" race, at least not if you include the Wii as a "current-generation console." They may have an impressive Xbox Live user base, but 19 million Xbox 360s sold does not a current gen leader make.

When contacted for clarification about the 360's numbers versus the Wii's—which stood at 24.5 million worldwide as of March 31, according to Nintendo financials—Microsoft reps told us that "Xbox 360 has the largest global install base of any current gen high definition gaming console." That emphasis? Mine. They also apologised for any confusion this may have caused.

Hey, it happens. Even I forget I have a Wii sometimes and it's right there, mere metres from my face.