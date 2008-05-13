Microsoft Opening Up Lips (And More) Tomorrow?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Over the weekend, a nosy NeoGAFer poked around one of Microsoft's press asset resources, digging up a product that goes by the name (or codename) "Lips." What is Lips, exactly? We won't know officially until, I'm guessing 8 or 9 AM Pacific time tomorrow morning, but Microsoft news breakin' blog 8bitjoystick says Lips for the Xbox 360 is not a game, but an accessory.

Lips, according to 8bitjoystick, is vaguely described as having "something to do with voice communications" but is also speculated to possibly be a hardware accessory used in a music title like Rock Band or SingStar. With an already established digital distribution model, a burning desire for more casual market bucks and a gaping karaoke hole in its line up, we wouldn't flinch if a SingStar (and SingStore) clone was coming.

The mystery accessory is said to be separate from the rumoured waggle wand—codename "Darwin"—that Microsoft is supposedly showing off at its San Francisco area event, but details beyond that are scant. Sadly, NeoGAF is currently down, so you won't be able to enjoy the rampant speculation (or Kotaku adoration) there for the time being.

In addition to the early spill on Lips, listings for Ninja Blade, Scene It? 2 and Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise were uncovered. You've probably heard about that last one.

Check in with us early tomorrow morning for more details. Or, you know, later tonight when this leak turns into a torrent.

