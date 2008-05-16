Microsoft Responds To April NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

Despite just narrowly beating out its higher priced, current gen high definition console competition, Microsoft sounds like it's pretty pleased with its April performance, at least on paper. And despite being outsold near four to one by the standard definition competition, the Xbox 360 manufacturer sounded almost ecstatic about its Grand Theft Auto IV numbers.

Microsoft's favourite numbers were its games per console attach rate (7.6!), spending to date on the "Xbox 360 experience" ($US 9.7 billion) and the roman numeral "IV" which it tossed around an impressive eight times in a post NPD release statement.

It even busted out review scores, saying "Not only are we selling more games, games play better on the Xbox 360. Xbox 360 has 91 titles with a Metacritic review score of 80 or higher, compared to just 50 for PS3 and 22 for Wii." Alright! Let's party! First place in the U.S. ain't gonna last much longer.