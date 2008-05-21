The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Microsoft Still Working on Live Anywhere

During his talk at the Electronic Gaming Summit today, Microsoft's Jeff Bell briefly, very briefly, touched on the long-lost, quickly becoming mythical Live Anywhere pipedream that Microsoft first mentioned at E3 in 2006.

The concept, captured in blurry pics later that year, would allow gamers to access Live via a mobile phone so they could check friend status, Achievements, all the data of Live, on the go.

Bell said not to give up hope. "Live anywhere is not abandoned, it's just not easy to do."

And then he never mentioned it again.

