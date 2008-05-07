EA DiCE revealed this new teaser video for their parkour inspired game Mirror's Edge today at the Sony PlayStation Day in London, and the game looks even better in motion that it does in still life. That this woman can manage all of this acrobatics and still shoot a guy while falling backwards without blowing off her crotch is simply amazing to me. I just hope there's an option to turn off the breathing noises, as I could see that getting extremely annoying within a couple
hours minutes of gameplay.
Mirror's Edge In Motion
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink