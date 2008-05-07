Mirror's Edge In Motion



EA DiCE revealed this new teaser video for their parkour inspired game Mirror's Edge today at the Sony PlayStation Day in London, and the game looks even better in motion that it does in still life. That this woman can manage all of this acrobatics and still shoot a guy while falling backwards without blowing off her crotch is simply amazing to me. I just hope there's an option to turn off the breathing noises, as I could see that getting extremely annoying within a couple hours minutes of gameplay.