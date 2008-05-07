The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mirror's Edge In Motion


EA DiCE revealed this new teaser video for their parkour inspired game Mirror's Edge today at the Sony PlayStation Day in London, and the game looks even better in motion that it does in still life. That this woman can manage all of this acrobatics and still shoot a guy while falling backwards without blowing off her crotch is simply amazing to me. I just hope there's an option to turn off the breathing noises, as I could see that getting extremely annoying within a couple hours minutes of gameplay.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles