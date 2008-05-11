MK vs DC: Heeeeere's Scorpion

Game With a Brain put up this render of Scorpion yesterday, didn't say where they got it from but it might be an in-game pose. Pretty nice uniform update, with the bone mask and all; but his tunic looks sorta like one of those beaded massagers cab drivers sit on. I kid, Mr. Scorpion, I kid.
So someone already did Dress Like Niko, can anyone tell me how much this business-caz ensemble goes for? I think I could pull off that look.
And remember children, bone masks are OK. Skull bongs are not.
Image of the Day: Scorpion Gets a Spiffy New Look [Game With a Brain]
