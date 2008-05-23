Monster Hunter Blue Shells Mario Kart In Japan

After over a month of Mario Kart Wii dominance, with Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G settling for sloppy seconds, the two swap spots, Capcom's PSP hit crossing the 2 million mark. With game releases off holiday, a few new additions make the Media Create software chart, including the Japanese release of both Battalion Wars 2 and The Darkness. Shooting things is still the universal language.

A few Wii mega-hits, like Wii Play and Super Smash Bros. Brawl, sank into the teens but the top thirty for the week of May 12 to 18 is still heavily saturated with Nintendo releases.

01. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 53,000 / 2,045,000

02. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 42,000 / 1,269,000

03. Luminous Arc 2: Will (DS) - 41,000 / NEW

04. Bleach: Heat The Soul 5 (PSP) - 39,000 / NEW

05. Wii Fit (Wii) - 35,000 / 2,074,000

06. Battalion Wars 2 (Wii) - 24,000 / NEW

07. DS Bimoji Training (DS) - 15,000 / 218,000

08. Link's Crossbow Training (Wii) - 14,000 / 156,000

09. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS) - 14,000 / 147,000

10. Wii Sports (Wii) - 10,000 / 2,989,000

11. Pokémon Ranger Batonage! (DS)

12. Aoishiro (PS2)

13. Musou Orochi (PSP)

14. Valkyria Chronicles (PS3)

15. Mario Kart DS (DS)

16. Boura wa Kaseki Holder (DS)

17. Wii Play (Wii)

18. Tottado! Yowiko no Mujintou Seikatsu (DS)

19. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)

20. Deca Sports (Wii)

21. SimCity DS 2: Kodaikara Mirai e Tsudzukumachi (DS)

22. Zaidan Houjin Nippon Kanji Nouryoku Kentei Kyoukai Koushiki Soft: 250-Mannin no KanKen (DS)

23. The Darkness (Xbox 360)

24. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

25. Katekyoo Hitman Reborn! Fate of Heat (DS)

26. Pro Yakyuu Spirits 5 (PS2)

27. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - New Best Price! (DS)

28. Emblem of Gundam (DS)

29. Professor Layton and the Curious Village (DS)

30. Crayon Shinchan Arashi wo Yobu Cinema Land (DS)

