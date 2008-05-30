Monster Hunter Hits The Showers In Japan

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

With over two million copies under its belt, Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G had a good run. It's sales chart domination was dealt a blow, as Sega's Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou! claims first place for the week of May 19 to 25. "What's Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou!?" you say? You may know it as Let's Make A Pro Baseball Team, part of a popular sports management series in Japan. It beat out every other newcomer, including the overseas release of The Orange Box, with debuted all the way down at #15. Hey, at least it did better than Haze. That silver lining is courtesy of me, sales charts courtesy of Media Create.

01. Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou! (DS) - 59,000 / NEW
02. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 51,000 / 2,096,000
03. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 48,000 / 1,317,000
04. Wii Fit (Wii) - 36,000 / 2,110,000
05. Hercules no Eikou: Tamashii no Shoumei (DS) - 23,000 / NEW
06. DS Bimoji Training (DS) - 15,000 / 233,000
07. Hiiro no Kakera DS (DS) - 15,000 / NEW
08. Battalion Wars 2 (Wii) - 15,000 / 39,000
09. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS) - 14,000 / 161,000
10. Link's Crossbow Training (Wii) - 12,000 / 168,000

11. Bleach: Heat the Soul 5 (PSP)
12. Wii Sports (Wii)
13. Boura wa Kaseki Holder (DS)
14. Luminous Arc 2: Will (DS)
15. The Orange Box (Xbox 360)
16. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS)
17. Ochaken no Heya DS 3 (DS)
18. Mario Kart DS (DS)
19. Wii Play (Wii)
20. Musou Orochi: Maou Sairin (PS2)
21. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)
22. Deca Sports (Wii)
23. Haze (PS3)
24. Valkyria Chronicles (PS3)
25. Tottado! Yowiko no Mujintou Seikatsu (DS)
26. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)
27. SimCity DS 2: Kodaikara Mirai e Tsudzukumachi (DS)
28. Zaidan Houjin Nippon Kanji Nouryoku Kentei Kyoukai Koushiki Soft: 250-Mannin no KanKen (DS)
29. Professor Layton and the Curious Village (DS)
30. Aoishiro (PS2)

