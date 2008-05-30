Monster Hunter Hits The Showers In Japan

With over two million copies under its belt, Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G had a good run. It's sales chart domination was dealt a blow, as Sega's Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou! claims first place for the week of May 19 to 25. "What's Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou!?" you say? You may know it as Let's Make A Pro Baseball Team, part of a popular sports management series in Japan. It beat out every other newcomer, including the overseas release of The Orange Box, with debuted all the way down at #15. Hey, at least it did better than Haze. That silver lining is courtesy of me, sales charts courtesy of Media Create.

01. Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou! (DS) - 59,000 / NEW

02. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 51,000 / 2,096,000

03. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 48,000 / 1,317,000

04. Wii Fit (Wii) - 36,000 / 2,110,000

05. Hercules no Eikou: Tamashii no Shoumei (DS) - 23,000 / NEW

06. DS Bimoji Training (DS) - 15,000 / 233,000

07. Hiiro no Kakera DS (DS) - 15,000 / NEW

08. Battalion Wars 2 (Wii) - 15,000 / 39,000

09. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS) - 14,000 / 161,000

10. Link's Crossbow Training (Wii) - 12,000 / 168,000

11. Bleach: Heat the Soul 5 (PSP)

12. Wii Sports (Wii)

13. Boura wa Kaseki Holder (DS)

14. Luminous Arc 2: Will (DS)

15. The Orange Box (Xbox 360)

16. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS)

17. Ochaken no Heya DS 3 (DS)

18. Mario Kart DS (DS)

19. Wii Play (Wii)

20. Musou Orochi: Maou Sairin (PS2)

21. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)

22. Deca Sports (Wii)

23. Haze (PS3)

24. Valkyria Chronicles (PS3)

25. Tottado! Yowiko no Mujintou Seikatsu (DS)

26. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

27. SimCity DS 2: Kodaikara Mirai e Tsudzukumachi (DS)

28. Zaidan Houjin Nippon Kanji Nouryoku Kentei Kyoukai Koushiki Soft: 250-Mannin no KanKen (DS)

29. Professor Layton and the Curious Village (DS)

30. Aoishiro (PS2)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]