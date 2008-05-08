More Conan GTA IV

<br/?As Late Night host Conan O'Brien has already pointed out, Grand Theft Auto IV has a gentler side. Not really, but it's a good gag and we like Conan so much that we're more than happy to retread the territory with him. Today's helping of gentle GTA touches on some of the game's lesser known features, including recycling, co-ed softball and having "the talk" with teenagers. It's worth a "tee hee" or two.