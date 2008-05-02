More Hidden Streetwear In GTA IV

Just as a quick follow-up to last night's post, it looks like Rockstar have collaborated with a lot more than just RockersNYC when clothing the denizens of Liberty City. Players have since spotted some of the game's NPCs sporting LRG's "Dead Serious" hoodies, which means the game's probably full of this kind of unannounced, niche-targeted advertising. Sneaky, and no doubt equal parts fascinating to marketing students and streetwear fashionistas alike.

