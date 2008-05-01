More Prince Of Persia Info, Screen

The announcement of a new Prince of Persia game was nice and all, but it didn't really tell us much about the game itself. The first feature article on the title didn't either, because it was in a French mag, and we can barely muster a parlez-vous between us. It's since been lovingly translated by the Eurogamer crew, however, which means we now know some stuff! Stuff like: the game's an all-new story, with no relation to previous titles, it'll feature an open-world element, and will place emphasis on challenging 1v1 fights instead of the standard hack-n-slash fare. All that (and a lot more) sounds terribly exciting, so please, hit the link below for the rest of the translated info.

New Prince of Persia previewed [Eurogamer][Pic]