More Too Human, Ninja Gaiden II Gameplay Video



Some footage that you may have missed from both Silicon Knights' Too Human and Team Ninja's Ninja Gaiden II is now available for your streaming pleasure. Both Xbox 360 exclusives are packed to the brim with the whacking of foes, which you're most likely aware, but did you know both feature giant spider bosses? It's true! Clearly we've not begun to come close to tapping the well of ideas. Too Human does have more than giant spirit bears, though, as shown in the clip above. Extended bloody ninja slicing action courtesy of Ryu Hayabusa after the jump.