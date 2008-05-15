More Ubisoft Games On Steam, 96% Of World's Population Still Can't Play Them

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The good news? If you're American, Ubisoft have just made available another batch of classic titles on Valve's Steam platform, headed by Beyond Good & Evil, Brothers in Arms and a couple of Rainbow Six titles (the excellent Rogue Spear and Lockdown). The bad news? If you're from Mexico, Brazil, Great Britain, Ireland, Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland, Greece, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea (and hey, North Korea too, why not), Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and everywhere else on the entire planet, you can't buy them. What gives, Ubisoft? You too good for 6.3 billion people's money?

Ubisoft Still Hates Most Of The World [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]

  • Feremir Grey Guest

    I suspect part of the reason might be the desire NOT to undercut store-retailers in those regions through online distribution.

  • lishmo Guest

    Agreed, retail in the United States is quite cheap, exchange rate between Australia and USA is closing in to even, and yet Australians pay $100 for a new title and Americans pay $50-$60 for new releases.

