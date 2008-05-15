More Ubisoft Games On Steam, 96% Of World's Population Still Can't Play Them

The good news? If you're American, Ubisoft have just made available another batch of classic titles on Valve's Steam platform, headed by Beyond Good & Evil, Brothers in Arms and a couple of Rainbow Six titles (the excellent Rogue Spear and Lockdown). The bad news? If you're from Mexico, Brazil, Great Britain, Ireland, Belgium, The Netherlands, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland, Greece, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea (and hey, North Korea too, why not), Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and everywhere else on the entire planet, you can't buy them. What gives, Ubisoft? You too good for 6.3 billion people's money?

