Motley Crue Single Sells More On 360 Than On iTunes

Anyone got an explanation for this? Because I'm stumped. Motley Crue's regrettable new single, Saints of Los Angeles, has sold 10,000 "copies" via iTunes and Amazon since release. But on 360? According to the band's management, it's been bought 47,000 times since being released as a piece of Rock Band DLC. And that's not even counting the PS3 version of the game. So they're understandably chuffed. Pity they're missing the big picture. Because 47,000 is nothing compared to what they'd sell if they'd go ahead and release Kickstart My Heart already.

