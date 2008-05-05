Muse DLC For Guitar Hero III

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Activision have announced that, as of May 8, anyone who owns the 360 version of Guitar Hero III will be able to download a Muse song-pack. It'll contain three songs: Exo-Politics, Supermassive Black Hole and Stockholm Syndrome. No word on the PS3 version, and since GHIII updates on the PlayStation Store seem to be all over the shop I don't want go hazarding guesses, but if I had to hazard a guess, since May 8 is a Thursday it'll probably be available same day as the 360 stuff.
New Muse for Guitar Hero [CVG][Pic]

