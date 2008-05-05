Muse DLC For Guitar Hero III

Activision have announced that, as of May 8, anyone who owns the 360 version of Guitar Hero III will be able to download a Muse song-pack. It'll contain three songs: Exo-Politics, Supermassive Black Hole and Stockholm Syndrome. No word on the PS3 version, and since GHIII updates on the PlayStation Store seem to be all over the shop I don't want go hazarding guesses, but if I had to hazard a guess, since May 8 is a Thursday it'll probably be available same day as the 360 stuff.
New Muse for Guitar Hero [CVG][Pic]
