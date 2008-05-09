Mysterious Tag Virtuoso Creates Mario Homage

Parents' groups might be convinced that we "learn" how to steal cars and kill whores from GTA. But if San Andreas has taught us anything, it's that graffiti is a dark and serious business.
"GreatFox" normally disdains the tagger's vandal's stain on our city streets, but couldn't resist snapping a pic when he saw this. Thug life, Mario, reppin' the Mushroom Kingdom. (Thanks, dude!)
