Namco Bandai In SHOCK Soul Calibur Breast Cover-Up

Yes. Shocking. For your submission, the above picture, showing Soul Calibur's Ivy as she's depicted on the game's official website. On the left, how she appears on the Japanese site. On the right? How she appears on the American site. This will not go down well with die-hard fans, Namco Bandai. They're not in this for the swordplay.
Thanks rikasao for the tip!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink