New Character for Soul Calibur IV: Ashlotte

Well, if you've got a serious formalwear fetish and like to watch women fight in 'em, Soul Calibur IV is your game. Meet Ashlotte, who sports a Death-Star-under-construction dress and a battle axe that must weigh twice as much as she does.

Bash doesn't come in for another couple of hours (I think) so if a commenter can read/translate the text, we all thank you. Otherwise, I could find no word on special abilities, moves or where the rest of the dress is. Nice panties though. Yeah, like we couldn't see that one coming.

Full Size Version of New Soul Calibur IV Character "Ashlotte" [Thanks, readers Tim and Alberto]