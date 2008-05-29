The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New Gears of War 2 Characters

Yes, yes, we've seen the Gears of War 2 meat shield. And the flame thrower, we've seen that. Pretty cool! But these new characters? Well, these are new. Details on the characters are super scant, but it looks like the game is finally getting a female character. (Well, more than Gears of War sole standard narrator/codec/briefing lady in one cutscene. Remember her? Nah, neither do we.)

Another scan after the jump.

Gears of War 2 [Jeux France Thanks Toem!]

