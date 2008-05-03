New MGS 4 Gameplay Footage Airs Tonight

X-Play's going to be showing off some "never-before-seen" gameplay footage from Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots for the PlayStation 3 tonight.

The folks over at the G4 show promise no teaser trailers, no cinematics, just 100 percent brand new in-game footage. If you're up for that sort of thing make sure to catch it tonight at 8 p.m. on G4. They show will also have some new gameplay of Silicon Knight's Too Human for the Xbox 360 and hands-on with Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for Xbox 360.