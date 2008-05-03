New MGS 4 Gameplay Footage Airs Tonight

X-Play's going to be showing off some "never-before-seen" gameplay footage from Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots for the PlayStation 3 tonight.
The folks over at the G4 show promise no teaser trailers, no cinematics, just 100 percent brand new in-game footage. If you're up for that sort of thing make sure to catch it tonight at 8 p.m. on G4. They show will also have some new gameplay of Silicon Knight's Too Human for the Xbox 360 and hands-on with Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for Xbox 360.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink