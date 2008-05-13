New, New, New MGS4 Trailers



The MGS4 wrap party in Japan today wasn't just about motorbikes and posing for photos. It was about new commercials, too! Four new ones were shown off, one the main, badass theatrical trailer (featuring the MOVIE GUY), one featuring energy drinks, one featuring a mobile phone, and the other...a lady, her cat and a strangely dust-free PS3. Theatrical trailer's above, the other three, after the clicky-click.