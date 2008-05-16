New Prince Of Persia Gets A Name To Go With His Face

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The new Prince looks really, really nice. Like somebody (other than Nintendo) may actually be able to pull off a decent-looking "game that looks like a cartoon". But a pretty face is no good without a name to go with it, so it's nice to now know the title of the latest entry in Ubisoft's series, which according to the rundown for the latest issue of Game Informr is Prince of Persia: Heir Apparent. The game's still a whiles off, so if you simply must make some "hair apparent" jokes, you may as well get them out of your system now.

June 2008 Issue Revealed! [Game Informer]

